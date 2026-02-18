© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

New study identifies dust control options for drying Great Salt Lake

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 18, 2026 at 10:58 AM MST
Great Salt Lake State Park & Marina

The University of Utah's Dr. Kevin Perry discusses a new collaborative study on dust control options for the Great Salt Lake. Funded by the state of Utah, the study is one of 12 that identified dust control measures, half of which require water. The cheapest option costs costs an estimated $3 billion over 50 years, while the most expensive exceeds $30 billion. The study also highlights the lake's ecological and economic importance, with 13 million birds relying on it annually yearly economic contributions $1.3 billion.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher