New study identifies dust control options for drying Great Salt Lake

The University of Utah's Dr. Kevin Perry discusses a new collaborative study on dust control options for the Great Salt Lake. Funded by the state of Utah, the study is one of 12 that identified dust control measures, half of which require water. The cheapest option costs costs an estimated $3 billion over 50 years, while the most expensive exceeds $30 billion. The study also highlights the lake's ecological and economic importance, with 13 million birds relying on it annually yearly economic contributions $1.3 billion.