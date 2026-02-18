© 2026 KPCW

PC Newcomers Club celebrates 30 years with reunion party

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 18, 2026 at 10:43 AM MST
Newcomers Club of Greater Park City President Alisa Harbin and President Elect Cathy Van Dyke
Newcomers Club of Greater Park City President Alisa Harbin and President Elect Cathy Van Dyke

The Newcomers Club of Greater Park City will celebrate its 30th anniversary, with a reunion-themed party for it 560 members and the community. The all-volunteer club organizes social activities including outdoor excursions, dining events, and cultural outings, with 25 different activity groups. Membership has surged recently, with 200 new members in the past year. President Alisa Harbin and president-elect Cathy Van Dyke have all the details on the Feb. 28 event at Park City Community Church.

Flyer for the Park City Newcomers 30th Anniversary Reunion
