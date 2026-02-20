© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Women and heart disease: risks, symptoms and prevention tips

By Roger Goldman
Published February 20, 2026 at 12:03 PM MST
Intermountain Park City Hospital team wears red for Heart Month
Intermountain Park City Hospital
Intermountain Park City Hospital team wears red for Heart Month

With February designated as American Hearth Health Month, Dr. Amanda Donahue discusses the unique risks faced and symptoms heart disease presents for women. One in four women in Utah die from cardiovascular complications, compared to one in three nationally. Key preventative measures include 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly, a diet low in saturated fats, and stress management. She highlights the importance of timely care and the medical advancements and interventions that helping to save lives.

