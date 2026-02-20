Women and heart disease: risks, symptoms and prevention tips

With February designated as American Hearth Health Month, Dr. Amanda Donahue discusses the unique risks faced and symptoms heart disease presents for women. One in four women in Utah die from cardiovascular complications, compared to one in three nationally. Key preventative measures include 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly, a diet low in saturated fats, and stress management. She highlights the importance of timely care and the medical advancements and interventions that helping to save lives.

