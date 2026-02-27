© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Ex-prosecutor critiques opening day of Richins murder trial

By Roger Goldman
Published February 27, 2026 at 1:02 PM MST
Former DC homicide prosecutor Jennifer Muyskins
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Former DC homicide prosecutor Jennifer Muyskins

Retired federal prosecutor Jennifer Muyskins analyzes the opening statements in the Kouri Richins murder trial and how they serve as a roadmap for the jury in understanding the case. She says Summit County prosecutors laid out a strong narrative of Richins' guilt, but said they should have pointed out some witness challenges to the jury. The defense, she says. effectively addressed those issues and noted that there's no direct evidence that show how Richins' husband ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl.

Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
