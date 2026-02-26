Housekeeper says she sold Kouri Richins fentanyl, drug husband died from

LIVE BLOG: Follow live updates from Kouri Richins' five-week murder trial in Summit County, Utah, here.

Carmen Lauber took the witness stand at Summit County’s Third District Court Thursday afternoon [Feb. 26].

She was Kouri and Eric Richins’ housekeeper. And she got emotional giving testimony about selling Kouri Richins fentanyl, which Summit County prosecutors say killed Eric Richins.

“That hit hard,” Lauber said, referring to when she learned of his overdose. “Only for the fact that, if that's what happened, I needed to step up and take accountability of my part in this, what happened.”

That’s why Lauber said she decided to cooperate in the investigation into Kouri Richins. Lauber also said she hoped to get immunity.

Kouri Richins’ defense attorneys tried to use that fact against her. They played a taped conversation between Summit County investigators and Lauber after she was arrested while on probation and in drug court in April 2023.

“They're looking to pull your drug court deal and ask for seven years on your two firsts: five years for the one felony, and then a 40% portion for the second for seven years,” an unnamed jail interviewer told Lauber. “The only exception to that, and the only thing that they're willing to, kind of, help you out with, is if you can help us out with this.”

“He means, like, give us the details that will ensure Kouri gets convicted of murder,” the other investigator said.

Kouri Richins is charged with murder, attempted murder and financial crimes in the March 2022 death of Eric Richins. Prosecutors say she poisoned him with fentanyl.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Lauber testified Feb. 26 that she bought opiates at Kouri Richins’ request four separate times.

“I had texted Kouri back and told her that I had a friend that could get them, but they were fentanyl pills,” Lauber said, referring to the second exchange. “She said, ‘OK, go ahead and get them.’”

Most times, she said she bought fentanyl pills at a gas station in Draper, Utah, and brought them to Heber or Midway, where Kouri Richins would pick them up.

Defense attorney Wendy Lewis cross-examined Lauber, focusing on the housekeeper’s past drug use and offenses, including failing to meet the requirements of Wasatch County drug court in the past.

She also tried to portray Lauber’s cooperation with investigators as self-serving. And Lewis combed through her prior interviews with investigators to point out inconsistencies.

For example, Lauber previously told investigators she picked up the money for the pills in a fire pit at a house Kouri Richins owned for her realty business. But Thursday [Feb. 26], she said money was in one of the home’s closets.

Another one of the defense’s strategies is expected to hinge on the man Lauber allegedly bought fentanyl from, Robert Crozier.

Defense attorneys say Crozier recanted his previous story corroborating Lauber’s account weeks before trial. It’s yet not clear when or if he’ll take the stand.

Cross-examination lasted for much of the afternoon until court recessed for the day, so the prosecution does not get a chance to respond to it until Friday.

The five-week trial is scheduled to end March 27.