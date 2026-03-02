© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour

Heber City to discuss fireworks, dogs and bypass route

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 2, 2026 at 10:05 AM MST
Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's city council meeting, including fireworks restrictions after a dry winter, changes to dog policies in city parks and a joint letter from from the council and the Wasatch County Council on a proposed bypass Option C to replace the agency's route choice, which would cross the North Fields. Additionally, the council will talk about the Wasatch Highlands town application that was submitted to the state and the Jordanelle Ridge open space agreement with Summit Land Conservancy.

