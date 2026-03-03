© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour

Utah Open Lands gets $2M grant from anonymous donor

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 3, 2026 at 12:12 PM MST
Executive Director Utah Open Lands Wendy Fisher
Wendy Fisher, Executive Director of Utah Open Lands, discusses the Heartland of the Heber Valley campaign, which aims to protect 300+ acres across four projects with a $2 million matching grant from an anonymous donor. Fisher also highlights some ongoing projects, including a 58-acre property in the Heber Valley's North Fields, a 300-acre property near Bear Lake, and a 100-acre property in Moab. Utah Open Lands has also finalized a conservation easement in Teasdale and recorded a 329-acre conservation easement at the Clark Ranch in Park City.

