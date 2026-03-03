© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

KUER reporter previews final days of 2026 legislative session

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 3, 2026 at 12:06 PM MST
Legislative report with KUER reporter Hugo Rikard-Bell
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Legislative report with KUER reporter Hugo Rikard-Bell

KUER government reporter Hugo Rikard-Bell has an update on the Utah State Legislature's progress and key bills as the session inches to a close. House Bill 184, which aimed to ease land use rules for smaller, affordable homes, failed in committee due to concerns about cutting too much red tape. The preliminary budget, around $31 billion, includes a $101 million income tax cut and $130 million for prison expansion. And Utah Senate Bill 65, which would change how property tax revenues are handled, is controversial, with concerns about transparency and local control.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
