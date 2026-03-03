KUER reporter previews final days of 2026 legislative session

KUER government reporter Hugo Rikard-Bell has an update on the Utah State Legislature's progress and key bills as the session inches to a close. House Bill 184, which aimed to ease land use rules for smaller, affordable homes, failed in committee due to concerns about cutting too much red tape. The preliminary budget, around $31 billion, includes a $101 million income tax cut and $130 million for prison expansion. And Utah Senate Bill 65, which would change how property tax revenues are handled, is controversial, with concerns about transparency and local control.