Ex-prosecutor assesses second week of Kouri Richins murder trial

By Roger Goldman
Published March 6, 2026 at 10:09 AM MST
Former DC homicide prosecutor Jennifer Muyskins
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Former DC homicide prosecutor Jennifer Muyskins

Former Washington, D.C. homicide prosecutor Jennifer Muyskins comments on the Kouri Richins murder trial with a focus on the prosecution's effectiveness. She praised the accountant's testimony for its compelling demonstrative exhibits showing Richins' financial struggles and post-death actions. She also criticizes the inconsistent testimonies of two cooperating witnesses and highlights the defense's potential to create reasonable doubt, particularly through text messages and the medical examiner's undetermined death ruling.

Roger Goldman
