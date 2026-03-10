© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

KUER reporter recaps 2026 legislative session

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 10, 2026 at 11:47 AM MDT
KUER government reporter Sean Higgins
KUER/KPCW
/
KPCW
KUER government reporter Sean Higgins

KUER government reporter Sean Higgins wraps the 45-day legislative session with a look at the bills that passed — and those that didn't. He says many of the 1,000 bills introduced focused on administrative government tasks rather than controversial bills. Key legislation included a $31 billion budget with a $101 million tax cut, a 4% increase in education funding, a study on voting systems, water rights and land use. Notably, bills on immigration, LGBTQ issues, and voter fraud were not pursued.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher