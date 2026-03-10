KUER reporter recaps 2026 legislative session

KUER government reporter Sean Higgins wraps the 45-day legislative session with a look at the bills that passed — and those that didn't. He says many of the 1,000 bills introduced focused on administrative government tasks rather than controversial bills. Key legislation included a $31 billion budget with a $101 million tax cut, a 4% increase in education funding, a study on voting systems, water rights and land use. Notably, bills on immigration, LGBTQ issues, and voter fraud were not pursued.