© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

People's Health Clinic pediatric care focused on chronic diseases, early intervention

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 10, 2026 at 11:39 AM MDT
People's Health Clinic's pediatric specialist Jeff Schiff
John Burdick
/
KPCW
People's Health Clinic's pediatric specialist Jeff Schiff

People's Health Clinic's pediatric specialist Jeff Schiff talks about his role in providing care for Utah's uninsured kids. A clinic volunteer, he highlights efforts to address chronic diseases like asthma and behavioral health, as well as the important of early interventions. People's Health Clinic sees about 600 unique children each year, with a total of about 21,000 visits. Schiff also discusses the need for better access to care, noting a current wait time of eight weeks for pediatric appointments and shares that the clinic is hoping to add a paid pediatrician to improve capacity and coordination with Primary Children's Hospital and the University of Utah.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher