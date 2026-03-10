People's Health Clinic pediatric care focused on chronic diseases, early intervention

People's Health Clinic's pediatric specialist Jeff Schiff talks about his role in providing care for Utah's uninsured kids. A clinic volunteer, he highlights efforts to address chronic diseases like asthma and behavioral health, as well as the important of early interventions. People's Health Clinic sees about 600 unique children each year, with a total of about 21,000 visits. Schiff also discusses the need for better access to care, noting a current wait time of eight weeks for pediatric appointments and shares that the clinic is hoping to add a paid pediatrician to improve capacity and coordination with Primary Children's Hospital and the University of Utah.

