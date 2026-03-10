© 2026 KPCW

Summit County Council to discuss Richins trial costs, PEAK project, UOP development concerns

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 10, 2026 at 12:01 PM MDT
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews the Wednesday's council meeting, including the financial impact of the Kouri Richins trial —- estimated at over a million dollars —- which has been paid for by using emergency services sales tax dollars. Scott also touched on wins and looses during the state legislative session, applicant interviews for the Housing Authority Board, the Kimball PEAK Center project progress and a plan to revisit the Utah Olympic Park development agreement to address traffic and wildlife concerns.

