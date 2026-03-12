© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City-area's 2025 real estate market hit $5.7 billion in sales

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 12, 2026 at 11:10 AM MDT
Gretchen Hudgens, Jennifer Armandi, and Grady Kohler
KPCW
Gretchen Hudgens, Jennifer Armandi, and Grady Kohler

Park City Board of Realtors President Gretchen Hudgens, CEO Jennifer Armandi, and Park City MLS President Grady Kohler talk about the 2025 year-end real estate data with $5.75 billion in sales —- the second highest in history. New construction and existing homes saw strong sales, with a 6% increase in transactions and a 19% rise in median sales prices to nearly $2 million. The Park City-area market is attracting younger, active buyers from areas like Chicago and Texas. They say affordability remains a concern and snow conditions and insurance costs presenting challenges. In 2026, a balanced market is expected with six months of inventory.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
