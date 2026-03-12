Park City-area's 2025 real estate market hit $5.7 billion in sales

Park City Board of Realtors President Gretchen Hudgens, CEO Jennifer Armandi, and Park City MLS President Grady Kohler talk about the 2025 year-end real estate data with $5.75 billion in sales —- the second highest in history. New construction and existing homes saw strong sales, with a 6% increase in transactions and a 19% rise in median sales prices to nearly $2 million. The Park City-area market is attracting younger, active buyers from areas like Chicago and Texas. They say affordability remains a concern and snow conditions and insurance costs presenting challenges. In 2026, a balanced market is expected with six months of inventory.