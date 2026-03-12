Park City Film screens Oscar-nominated short films

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming events including a three-day showcase of Oscar-nominated shorts that begins Friday, March 13 with animated films, documentary on Saturday and live-action on Sunday. All shows are at 7 p.m. A special matinee of Spanish short films will also be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Mach 14. Other upcoming screens at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium include "The President's Cake," "Andre is an Idiot," "A Poet," and "The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause."