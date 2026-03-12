© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City Film screens Oscar-nominated short films

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 12, 2026 at 11:03 AM MDT
Photo of Executive Director of Park City Film Katie Wang
Park City Film
Executive Director of Park City Film Katie Wang

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming events including a three-day showcase of Oscar-nominated shorts that begins Friday, March 13 with animated films, documentary on Saturday and live-action on Sunday. All shows are at 7 p.m. A special matinee of Spanish short films will also be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Mach 14. Other upcoming screens at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium include "The President's Cake," "Andre is an Idiot," "A Poet," and "The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause."

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher