Summit County Council delays vote on UOP development plan

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte discusses the council's Wednesday meeting, including a decision to delay a vote on development at the Utah Olympic Park so concerns over short term rental, traffic and growth could be addressed. The Olympic Legacy Foundation, which operates at a $3-4 million deficit annually, wants permission to establish a public infrastructure district (PID) to finance it's expansion plans. The council also discussed a PID for The Canyons, which includes a $1 million contribution for a bus rapid transit station and road access resolution. Councilmembers also reappointed three members of the Housing Authority Commission.