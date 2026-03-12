© 2026 KPCW

Summit County Council delays vote on UOP development plan

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 12, 2026 at 11:30 AM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte discusses the council's Wednesday meeting, including a decision to delay a vote on development at the Utah Olympic Park so concerns over short term rental, traffic and growth could be addressed. The Olympic Legacy Foundation, which operates at a $3-4 million deficit annually, wants permission to establish a public infrastructure district (PID) to finance it's expansion plans. The council also discussed a PID for The Canyons, which includes a $1 million contribution for a bus rapid transit station and road access resolution. Councilmembers also reappointed three members of the Housing Authority Commission.

