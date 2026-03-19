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Local News Hour

Park City's dueling pianists preview Velvet Room shows

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 19, 2026 at 10:55 AM MDT
Velvet Room Tipsy Ivories promo image
Velvet Room
Velvet Room presents Tipsy Ivories dueling pianos featuring Rich Wyman and Mike Rogers

Rich Wyman and Mike Rogers, known as the Tipsy Ivories, preview their Sunday dueling pianos show at the Velvet Room in Park City. The show is interactive, with audience requests driving the setlist. Popular requests include "Sweet Caroline" and "Piano Man," though both pianists find these songs annoying. They also handle unfamiliar songs by quickly learning chords and lyrics on the spot. Signature songs include "Tiny Dancer" and "American Pie." Two performances remain at the Velvet Room's current location, with a new spot for the piano duo opening soon.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher