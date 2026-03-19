Park City's dueling pianists preview Velvet Room shows

Rich Wyman and Mike Rogers, known as the Tipsy Ivories, preview their Sunday dueling pianos show at the Velvet Room in Park City. The show is interactive, with audience requests driving the setlist. Popular requests include "Sweet Caroline" and "Piano Man," though both pianists find these songs annoying. They also handle unfamiliar songs by quickly learning chords and lyrics on the spot. Signature songs include "Tiny Dancer" and "American Pie." Two performances remain at the Velvet Room's current location, with a new spot for the piano duo opening soon.