PC Chamber updates tourism and tax data, 2026 Olympic visit

Jennifer Wesselhoff, President and CEO of the Park City Chamber of Commerce, discusses the impact of the recent tourism season, including drops in occupancy over the past three months. She said tax collections from December showed a 2% increase, but transient room taxes dropped 14%. The restaurant tax repeal proposed by the Utah Legislature was averted, and House Bill 59 adjusted ID verification rules. Wesselhoff highlighted the need for year-round amenities and community engagement, drawing insights from the Milan-Cortina Olympics. The Chamber's Business Survey has concluded, and the Wasatch Back Economic Summit is scheduled for May 11.