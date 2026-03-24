PC planners to discuss Eagle, Silver Load chair upgrades

Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward discusses the review underway of Park City Mountain's proposed upgrades for the Eagle and Silver Load chairlifts. It differs from a 2022 upgrade of the same chairs and includes public input and an assessment of current conditions. Traffic and parking plans will be considered at a future meeting The 2022 approval became the subject of a lengthy lawsuit after residents claimed it violated the conditions of a development agreement. The commission will also consider wildlife protection concerns. The timing of lift installations remains uncertain.