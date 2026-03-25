Utah Symphony's summer Park City run returns July 17

Utah Symphony Utah Opera Vice President of Marketing and Communications Meredith Kimball Laing details on this summer's Deer Valley Music Festival. Performances run from July 17 to August 15 and the season is shorter due to the symphony's expanded summer tour. Laine says the group's new music director Marcus Postner will debut, conducting Beethoven's Ninth Symphony and Stravinsky's Firebird. The festival will feature a mix of classical works, Broadway shows like "Chicago," and popular artists such as Lyle Lovett and Olivia Valley. Tickets are on sale now, with discounts for subscription packages and groups. High demand is expected, especially for reserved seating.