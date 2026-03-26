March gallery stroll marries art and music

Arts Council of Park City and Summit County's Jocelyn Scudder and Mountain Town Music's Brian Richards talk about the March 27 musical gallery stroll. It features 10 galleries with live music and is funded by the restaurant tax grant committee. They also discuss the Park City Wine Fest on April 9 and 10 that will benefit the Arts Council, with 3% of ticket sales supporting local artists and previews the annual Latino Art Festiva in June and Mountain Town Music's summer program.