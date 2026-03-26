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Local News Hour

March gallery stroll marries art and music

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 26, 2026 at 10:57 AM MDT
Photo of Brian Richards and Jocelyn Scudder at KPCW
KPCW
Brian Richards and Jocelyn Scudder

Arts Council of Park City and Summit County's Jocelyn Scudder and Mountain Town Music's Brian Richards talk about the March 27 musical gallery stroll. It features 10 galleries with live music and is funded by the restaurant tax grant committee. They also discuss the Park City Wine Fest on April 9 and 10 that will benefit the Arts Council, with 3% of ticket sales supporting local artists and previews the annual Latino Art Festiva in June and Mountain Town Music's summer program.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher