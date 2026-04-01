Historic Park City Alliance recaps 'unpredictable' Main Street winter
Historic Park City Alliance President and Main Street business owner Monty Coates with a recaps an unpredictable winter season for local business. Coates discusses the shifting challenges for retail and restaurants, with some thriving during Sundance, but struggling in March. He says events like the Youth Sports Alliance's parade and a spring Dine Around are being planned to boost business. The Alliance is also preparing for future variable winters by promoting early-season activities.