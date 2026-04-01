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Local News Hour

Historic Park City Alliance recaps 'unpredictable' Main Street winter

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:38 AM MDT
Historic Park City Alliance President and Main St. business owner Monty Coates
KPCW
Historic Park City Alliance President and Main St. business owner Monty Coates

Historic Park City Alliance President and Main Street business owner Monty Coates with a recaps an unpredictable winter season for local business. Coates discusses the shifting challenges for retail and restaurants, with some thriving during Sundance, but struggling in March. He says events like the Youth Sports Alliance's parade and a spring Dine Around are being planned to boost business. The Alliance is also preparing for future variable winters by promoting early-season activities.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher