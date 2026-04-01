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Local News Hour

'Noah's Big Adventure' focuses on Park City disability community

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:23 AM MDT
Matias Alvarez and Britt Sady join the Local News Hour to talk about their film "Noah's Big Adventure."
KPCW
Matias Alvarez and Britt Sady join the Local News Hour to talk about their film "Noah's Big Adventure."

Park City filmmaker Matias Alvarez and co-writer/producer Britt Sady of the film "Noah's Big Adventure" talk about their collaboration to compete in the 13th annual Easterseals Disability Film Challenge. Based on a true event involving Britt's son Noah, the short film highlights the supportive community in Park City for people with disabilities. The competition, held over five days, encourages the portrayal of disability in media and employs people with disabilities. The film was produced in a quick timeline with a crew of about 30. It will be used to secure funding for a feature-length version. The film will be screened at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium along with other local films.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher