© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit County Council faces Browns Canyon, UOP decisions

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:50 AM MDT
Photo of Summit County Planning and Zoning Director Peter Barnes
KPCW
Summit County Planning and Zoning Director Peter Barnes

Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes discusses major development applications pending before the county council, including a temporary use permit for High Valley Transit's bus rapid transit project and the amended Utah Olympic Park's development agreement. The council is also considering the Junction Commons proposal which redevelopment, which faces concerns about density and traffic. The Browns Canyon rezone application by Ivory Homes is in a two-stage process, with the first involving text amendments.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher