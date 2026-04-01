Summit County Council faces Browns Canyon, UOP decisions
Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes discusses major development applications pending before the county council, including a temporary use permit for High Valley Transit's bus rapid transit project and the amended Utah Olympic Park's development agreement. The council is also considering the Junction Commons proposal which redevelopment, which faces concerns about density and traffic. The Browns Canyon rezone application by Ivory Homes is in a two-stage process, with the first involving text amendments.