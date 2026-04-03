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Local News Hour

Temple Har Shalom rabbi recounts significance of Passover

By Roger Goldman
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:09 PM MDT
Temple Har Shalom Rabbi Jeff Dreifus
KPCW
Temple Har Shalom Rabbi Jeff Dreifus

Temple Har Shalom Rabbi Jeff Dreyfus discusses the significance of Passover, highlighting its central role in Jewish identity and its global observance. He explains that Passover commemorates the Jews' liberation from slavery in Egypt and emphasizes the importance of remembering this experience to empathize with the oppressed. He also details the rituals and symbolism of the Seder meal and recounts the Exodus, including the 10 plagues and the commandment to avoid leavened bread for a week. Dreyfus also touches on the holiday's traditions, such as welcoming the hungry, the symbolic Elijah's cup, and the Afikoman hunt, which engages children.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman