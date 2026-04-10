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Local News Hour

Summit Council recap: revisions to UOP development agreement

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 2, 2026 at 12:46 PM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong

Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting, including deliberations on the Utah Olympic Park development agreement, noting that while no vote w.as taken, the council spent hours revising the draft. Concerns included overuse of the back gate and building heights. The proposed development could add 100 new residential units, plus 74 existing ones. Armstrong highlighted the residential density issue in Kimball Junction, with potential additions of 1,500 units. He also addressed the impact of nightly rentals on housing availability and the need for regulation. Finally, he praised outgoing County Clerk Eve First for her professionalism and contributions

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher