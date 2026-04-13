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Local News Hour

Get ready to laugh: annual Park City Follies debuts Friday

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 13, 2026 at 11:01 AM MDT
Park City Follies Director Paul Tan and Co-Writer and Emcee Tom Clyde
KPCW
Park City Follies Director Paul Tan and Co-Writer and Emcee Tom Clyde

Co-Writer and Emcee of the Park City Follies Tom Clyde and Director Paul Tan give a sneak peek at the annual Follies show, which hits the Egyptian stage Friday. Co-written by Clyde and KPCW's own Claire Wiley, the show has a Hallmark movie-style scrip with lots of local satire. Key themes include the town's changes, such as the lack of snow and Sundance's departure. Clyde and Tan discuss finding the balance between humor and sensitivity and the multiple round of edits the production goes through as it evolves — often that means cutting jokes that feel too risky. Tan's return this year as director coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Egyptian Theatre and the 25th anniversary of the Follies. Clyde, a central figure in the Follies for 25 years, is stepping down after the final curtain this year as writer and emcee. No immediate successor has been named. A documentary on the Follies' history will be screened post-event.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher