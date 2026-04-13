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Local News Hour

Summit County Clubhouse reports rising need for services, support

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 13, 2026 at 11:09 AM MDT

Summit County Clubhouse Executive Director Jen O'Brien discusses the organization's growth — it's now serving 90 members. She says key drivers of the increase include community, work, and support. The clubhouse addresses social isolation, provides structured routines, and offers resources for housing, education, and employment. O'Brien highlighted the severe housing crisis, with 35% of members experiencing homelessness. Over two year, the clubhouse has provided housing for 15 members. O'Brien says there's a need for permanent transitional housing. They partner with Waste Less Utah for a community fridge, providing food to members and the broader community. An annual fundraising dinner is set for June 11.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher