Summit County health provides update on measles, flu, RSV

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant discusses Utah's ongoing measles outbreak and says it's tied to pockets of unvaccinated people in communities and the highly communicable nature of the disease. He noted that breakthrough cases account for 9-10% of cases, with symptoms being milder. Bondurant says flu season was anomalous, with lower reported cases but possibly higher actual infections due to at-home tests. RSV cases have plateaued earlier than expected. Bondurant emphasized the importance of vaccination and monitoring water quality during spring runoff. He also highlighted the role of wastewater surveillance and the health department's collaboration with the Department of Environmental Quality on Superfund sites.