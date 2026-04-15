Gardens & Eats director previews summer gardening season

Helen Nadel, Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens and Eats, discussed the organization's mission to build community through food and previewed the summer growing season. She says the community garden is fully booked with 35-40 plots on a waitlist. Gardeners are advised to weed and amend soil now, but not to plant seeds until mid-May for cold crops and mid-June for hot crops. She also talked about summer camp opportunities. Camps start June 8, with 40 children on scholarship. Dinners in the garden are scheduled for June 25, July 9, July 24, August 6, and August 20. Nadel also highlighted the food pharmacy program. which provides fruit and vegetables year-round, and the La Milpa program honors indigenous growing practices. Volunteer opportunities are available.