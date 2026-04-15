© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Gardens & Eats director previews summer gardening season

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 15, 2026 at 10:32 AM MDT

Helen Nadel, Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens and Eats, discussed the organization's mission to build community through food and previewed the summer growing season. She says the community garden is fully booked with 35-40 plots on a waitlist. Gardeners are advised to weed and amend soil now, but not to plant seeds until mid-May for cold crops and mid-June for hot crops. She also talked about summer camp opportunities. Camps start June 8, with 40 children on scholarship. Dinners in the garden are scheduled for June 25, July 9, July 24, August 6, and August 20. Nadel also highlighted the food pharmacy program. which provides fruit and vegetables year-round, and the La Milpa program honors indigenous growing practices. Volunteer opportunities are available.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher