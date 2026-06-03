Heber City leaders recommend cemetery, not neighborhood, as cell tower site

Residents of Heber’s Hospital Well neighborhood told city leaders they were worried about the potential health and property value impacts of installing a cell tower near their homes.

Community development director Tony Kohler said at a city council meeting Tuesday, June 2, leaders rethought the plans after hearing those concerns.

“The resounding conclusion of the neighborhood was: please don’t put a cell tower here,” he said. “It’s really that simple.”

After a planning commission meeting May 12, the Heber City Cemetery emerged as a good location, since it’s farther from homes.

Staff initially avoided recommending the cemetery out of respect for the dead, but locals said the city should focus more on its living residents.

“I think the probably biggest question of the evening was, why are we not considering the cemetery, other than the dead?” commissioner Tori Broughton said. “Was there other reasons?”

“I’m sure my parents won’t mind,” commissioner Josh Knight said, to laughter from the room.

The city council voted to amend its contract with Atlas Communications so the company can install the tower near the cemetery’s maintenance building.

Atlas hopes to construct an 80-foot tower, saying the additional height would allow for more carriers and better coverage. That height exception will require the council’s approval.

Resident Brent Burnham thanked leaders for listening to the feedback.

“When we attended the planning commission meeting, it was just so nice to hear people acknowledge the personal impact that would have on us in our particular situation,” he said. “I appreciate all of you taking time to really consider this.”

City staff are also considering how to handle future cell tower applications. The planning commission has recommended creating a master plan to guide its decisions.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.