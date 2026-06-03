Wasatch County teacher’s plea deal ends classroom abuse case

Wasatch County School District teacher Angela Rose George was charged with one felony count of abuse or neglect of a child with a disability in April 2024.

The 4th District Court case was resolved May 27 through a no contest plea agreement that reduced the felony to a class A misdemeanor.

By pleading no contest, George accepted punishment from the court without admitting any guilt or going to trial.

As part of the deal, the court agreed to hold the plea in abeyance for one year provided that George complete skills courses, including one in anger management.

George finished the classes prior to the hearing, so the court also agreed to a “nunc pro tunc” or “now for then” agreement, which closed the case.

At the hearing, the alleged victim’s mother said her young child has continued to deal with the emotional effects of the alleged harm.

George said she hoped the hearing would bring closure to all involved.

The Wasatch County School District placed George on paid administrative leave in April 2024.

It is now up to the state board of education whether to make any changes to George’s teaching license.