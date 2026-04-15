Heber City councilman recaps vote to retain city manager

Heber City councilmember Sid Ostergaard recaps Tuesday's special meeting to extend the City Manager Matt Brower's contract on a 4-2 vote. The decision followed a three-hour closed session to evaluate Brower's performance. Mayor Heidi Franco and Council Member Yvonne Barney voted against it, citing concerns. Public input was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting Brower's vision and leadership. Other projects the issues the council is addressing include the affordable housing crisis, with projects like the Celebration development and potential changes to the city's owner occupancy requirements. Ostergaard said the council is also considering hiring a full-time housing director and he emphasized transparency and collaboration to address community concerns and improve housing conditions.