© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Heber City councilman recaps vote to retain city manager

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 15, 2026 at 10:47 AM MDT
Photo of Heber City Councilmember Sid Ostergaard
Heber City
Heber City Councilmember Sid Ostergaard

Heber City councilmember Sid Ostergaard recaps Tuesday's special meeting to extend the City Manager Matt Brower's contract on a 4-2 vote. The decision followed a three-hour closed session to evaluate Brower's performance. Mayor Heidi Franco and Council Member Yvonne Barney voted against it, citing concerns. Public input was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting Brower's vision and leadership. Other projects the issues the council is addressing include the affordable housing crisis, with projects like the Celebration development and potential changes to the city's owner occupancy requirements. Ostergaard said the council is also considering hiring a full-time housing director and he emphasized transparency and collaboration to address community concerns and improve housing conditions.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher