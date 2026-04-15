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Local News Hour

Summit County transportation update: BRT, bridges, bike-share

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 15, 2026 at 10:57 AM MDT
Summit County Transportation Director Carl Miller
KPCW
Summit County Transportation Director Carl Miller

Summit County Transportation Director Carl Miller provides an update on road construction and the e-bike share program opening for the summer. Miller highlighted the BOB bus rapid transit route is underway, improving community mobility. He said bridge replacements along State Route 32 and I-80 Germany Ranch will start soon, with minimal initial impact but major disruptions in 2027. The roundabout at exit two is in the design phase, aiming for long-term durability. Another high-priority project is the Olympic Parkway extension connecting key areas and preparing for future traffic needs. And the Kimball Junction interchange project, funded by a $50 million statewide improvement program, is expected to be accelerated. Miller also said the Summit Bike Share program will launch May 1 with improved software and new, lighter bikes, aiming for equitable access.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher