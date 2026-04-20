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Local News Hour

Basin Recreation previews design plans for new facilities Thursday

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 20, 2026 at 11:11 AM MDT
Snyderville Basin Recreation District Director Robert Parrish
Snyderville Basin Recreation District
Snyderville Basin Recreation District Director Robert Parrish

Snyderville Basin Recreation District Director Robert Parrish previews Thursday's Community Member Meeting which will give locals a look at early design concepts for future recreational facilities. The April 23 meeting is at 6 p.m. at Trailside Wheels Park and residents can provide feedback on the plans. A survey will also be available until May 10. Open houses are also set for May 5, 6, and 7.The district is considering additional indoor fields, an aquaplex, and a recreation center in Silver Creek Village. Locker room closures at the Basin Fieldhouse for fire code and ventilation updates are expected to last a couple of weeks. Summer trail maintenance includes reopening the Run-a-Muck trail and Rob's trailhead parking.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher