Basin Recreation previews design plans for new facilities Thursday

Snyderville Basin Recreation District Director Robert Parrish previews Thursday's Community Member Meeting which will give locals a look at early design concepts for future recreational facilities. The April 23 meeting is at 6 p.m. at Trailside Wheels Park and residents can provide feedback on the plans. A survey will also be available until May 10. Open houses are also set for May 5, 6, and 7.The district is considering additional indoor fields, an aquaplex, and a recreation center in Silver Creek Village. Locker room closures at the Basin Fieldhouse for fire code and ventilation updates are expected to last a couple of weeks. Summer trail maintenance includes reopening the Run-a-Muck trail and Rob's trailhead parking.