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Local News Hour

Utah Housing Coalition to honor Mountain Mediation, Engine House

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 20, 2026 at 11:23 AM MDT
Utah Housing Coalition Project Manager Zoe Newmann
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Utah Housing Coalition

Utah Housing Coalition Project Manager Zoe Newmann previews the organization's annual awards, including two Summit County winners: Mountain Mediation Center and the Engine House Apartments. The Utah Housing Coalition is a membership-based organization focused on affordable housing. It aims to increase affordable housing stock and advocates for policy changes to address the state's significant housing challenges. Utah faces a 44,000-unit deficit in deeply affordable housing (30% AMI). Funded through membership fees, events, grants, and partnerships, the coalition does not develop housing but supports strategic partnerships and community building. Two Summit County organizations, the Mountain Mediation Center and the Engine House Apartments, will be recognized at an April 29 ceremony for their contributions to housing stability and energy-efficient, affordable housing, respectively.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher