YSA recaps Olympic Parade featuring 80 local athletes

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims recap the successful Olympic and Paralympic parade, featuring over 80 athletes. They highlight the Vail Resorts' Epic Promise Foundation's donation of ski and snowboard lessons to over 5,300 students since 2014, equating to around 25,000 experiences. The program expanded to nine resorts in 2026, with 30% of students receiving full scholarships. The YSA also runs after-school programs and a junior ski instructor program in partnership with PSAA. Additionally, they are offering an E-bike safety course subsidized by the Wills Foundation, with scholarships available. The YSA is also hiring new managers for Park City and Wasatch.