Wasatch Community Foundation events promote youth health and safety

Wasatch Community Foundation Board Chair Si Hutt has an update on the foundation's recent initiatives, including the Health School Awards, Safe Kids Fair and a mile by mile marathon. The foundation is also involved in restoring the Tom Tabby Memorial and addressing food insecurity and affordable housing. Upcoming events include a pump track opening in Southfield Park and a harvest festival. The foundation's annual budget is $400,000, primarily funded by community donations. They encourage community involvement and invite people to visit their website for more information and to donate.

Recent initiatives include the Healthy School Awards, a Safe Kids fair, and a mile by mile marathon. The foundation is also involved in restoring the Tom Tabby Memorial and addressing food insecurity and affordable housing. Upcoming events include a pump track opening in Southfield Park and a harvest festival. The foundation's annual budget is $400,000, primarily funded by community donations. This year the foundation is also celebrating its 26th year, focuses on five pillars: education, recreation, the arts, health, and human services.