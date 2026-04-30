Area Arts Council previews annual Latino Arts Festival

Kendall Kelley and Andrea Zavala from the Park City/Summit County Arts Council discuss coming events and opportunities for local artists, including the annual Latino Arts Festival in June. The festival runs from June 12 -14 and features

The Park City Summit County Arts Council discussed a Miami-based band and a Brazil vs. Morocco World Cup watch party. Kelly also mentioned the Create PC summer show opening in June, with applications closing in early June and the July 11 Summit Arts Market is accepting applications from Utah artists through May 22. The Summit County Fair's Fine Arts Showcase is also seeking submissions. Various art installation opportunities are also in the offing, including bus shelters and benches, are available with deadlines in May.