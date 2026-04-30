Local childcare program shows significant economic returns

Jessica Chang, CEO and co-founder of Upwards discusses the economic returns of public support for childcare program in Park City and Summit County. Launched in 2024, the program has returned $4.25 for every dollar invested. Key metrics include 83% workforce retention, $3.95 million in turnover cost savings, and $34,000 in additional annual economic output. The program's enrollment grew by 30% year-over-year, and 100% of providers reported satisfaction. It also supports 43% of families in hospitality, is being replicated and scaled up with new tax credits and public-private partnerships.