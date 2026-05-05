YMCA offers range of summer camp options for Wasatch Back kids

Registration for YMCA of Northern Utah summer camps is open. The nonprofit — also known as the Y — has operated in the Wasatch Back for decades and has options for kids of all ages.

For kids ages five through 12, day camp director Ashley Ballew said the Park City-based day programs are a great option. They’re at Trailside Elementary from June to August and run from 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

She said day camp activities are built around family needs and include crafts, field trips and weekly themes.

“Parents need something safe, dependable and well run, but kids need something that feels fun, active and social. So we really try to bring those things together,” Ballew said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 4 .

Overnight camp director Cali Gurnicki said families can also sign kids up for overnight camps in Uinta Mountains — Mill Hollow and Camp Roger. There are one-night, three-night and week-long options for kids ages five to 17.

“Our traditional programs go Sunday through Friday,” Gurnicki said. “We also have some shorter programs for kids who are maybe new to camp. Mini camp is only three nights, and our Little Millies are just one night for those kiddos who are really becoming introduced to overnight camp.”

Camp Roger and Mill Hollow host many of the same activities, including archery, hiking, theater and arts and crafts. Gurnicki said Camp Roger also has horseback riding, and Mill Hollow has a canoeing program.

She said the camps are also getting upgrades. Most recently, a new bathhouse at Camp Roger opened.

Next, Gurnicki said crews will renovate Camp Roger cabins to improve ventilation, privacy and overall comfort and build a new health center.

Weeklong camp experiences are up to $835, while one-night options are around $240. Scholarships are available.

