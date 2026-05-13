Deer Valley featured during Rocky Mountain lift operators conference

Deer Valley Lift Operations Field Manager Jeff Marzka discussed the up coming The Rocky Mountain Lift Association conference that is being held in Utah for the first time. RMLA, which initially focused on lift maintenance in Colorado, has expanded to include lift operations and electrical aspects, attracting members from across the U.S., Canada, and internationally. RMLA's annual conference at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City includes a special class day and a lift safety boot camp at Deer Valley. At all resorts, Marzka says lift safety is paramount and requires extensive maintenance and operational expertise. He says operators take between 40-80 hours of training and that modern lifts have advanced safety features driven by European technology.