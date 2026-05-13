Heber chamber director touts successful 2026 summit

Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher recaps the Wasatch Back Economic Summit. Turnout for the summit was nearly 380, with participants from both Summit and Wasatch counties. Koecher highlighted a series of presentations and panels that focused on the importance of planning and awareness. Speakers included economist and Kem C. Gardner Institute Director Natalie Gouchner, who highlighted the role of wealthy consumers in preventing a recession. Koecher also touched on Heber Valley's economy, which is stable, with a 6% year-over-year increase in transient room tax and sales tax. He discussed the 2034 Winter Olympics were discussed, emphasizing transportation and community improvement. The chamber also announced a $90,000 micro grant for local businesses and a Parks Master Plan Review on May 19.