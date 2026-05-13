Park City high schoolers, senior start form book club

Park City Senior Center Director Trason Dixon and Park City High School student Rachel Riff on the May 26 launch of an intergenerational book club. Riff says the club's first book is "Remarkably Bad Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt. It explores themes of intergenerational relationships, grief, and family. Dixon and Riff say about half a dozen high school students and six senior center members have signed up. The event aims to create a space for meaningful book discussions and to bridge generational gaps. The organizers hope to make it a regular occurrence.