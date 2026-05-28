Ballet West director retires after 20 years, many successes

Adam Sklute, the 20-year artistic director of Ballet West, announced his retirement after the 2026-2027 season. During his tenure, Ballet West transformed from a financially and artistically challenged company to one of America's top 10 ballet companies, with a large ballet academy and seven annual performances. Sklute joins the show to highlight the transformative impact of the Jesse Eccles Quinney Ballet Center and the expansion of the repertoire from three to seven productions.

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