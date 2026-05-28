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Local News Hour

Ballet West director retires after 20 years, many successes

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:22 AM MDT
Artists of Ballet West in Ben Stevenson's "Dracula"
Beau Pearson
/
Ballet West
"Firebird" was part of Ballet West's 60th anniversary season lineup.

Adam Sklute, the 20-year artistic director of Ballet West, announced his retirement after the 2026-2027 season. During his tenure, Ballet West transformed from a financially and artistically challenged company to one of America's top 10 ballet companies, with a large ballet academy and seven annual performances. Sklute joins the show to highlight the transformative impact of the Jesse Eccles Quinney Ballet Center and the expansion of the repertoire from three to seven productions.

MORE ARTS: Park City Opera will present its most ambitious season this July

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher