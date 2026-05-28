© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Latino Arts Festival managers preview 2026 event

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:18 AM MDT
PC/SC Arts Council Latino Arts Festival advisory committee member Julieta Gesualdo and Festival Manager Andrea Zavala
KPCW
PC/SC Arts Council Latino Arts Festival advisory committee member Julieta Gesualdo and Festival Manager Andrea Zavala

PC/SC Arts Council Latino Arts Festival Manager Andrea Zavala and Julieta Gesualdo, a member of the advisory committee, join the show with details on this year's Latino Arts Fest. The event will take place at Canyons Village from June 12-14 and feature 40 artists, including visual and artisanal makers, and 11 food trucks offering diverse cuisines. The Latino Arts Festival aims to celebrate Latino culture and diversity, with over 80 artist applications reviewed by the advisory committee.

2025 FESTIVAL: Latino Arts Festival offers support for all to feel safe, despite tense political climate

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher