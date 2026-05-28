Latino Arts Festival managers preview 2026 event

PC/SC Arts Council Latino Arts Festival Manager Andrea Zavala and Julieta Gesualdo, a member of the advisory committee, join the show with details on this year's Latino Arts Fest. The event will take place at Canyons Village from June 12-14 and feature 40 artists, including visual and artisanal makers, and 11 food trucks offering diverse cuisines. The Latino Arts Festival aims to celebrate Latino culture and diversity, with over 80 artist applications reviewed by the advisory committee.

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