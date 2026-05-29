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Local News Hour

UDOT talks upcoming projects in the Wasatch Back

By Kristine Weller
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:10 AM MDT
Signs point westbound drivers on Kearns Boulevard in the correct direction amid a powerline undergrounding project.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Signs point westbound drivers on Kearns Boulevard in the correct direction amid a powerline undergrounding project.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson Nic Naylor gives an update on construction projects throughout the Wasatch Back. Interstate 80's paving project in Parleys Canyon will reduce lanes Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with nightly closures expected through June. US Highway 189's project aims to reduce congestion and improve safety with new travel lanes and traffic signals, set to complete in fall 2027.

UDOT: UDOT shares 3 potential revisions to Heber Valley bypass route

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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller