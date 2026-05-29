UDOT talks upcoming projects in the Wasatch Back

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson Nic Naylor gives an update on construction projects throughout the Wasatch Back. Interstate 80's paving project in Parleys Canyon will reduce lanes Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with nightly closures expected through June. US Highway 189's project aims to reduce congestion and improve safety with new travel lanes and traffic signals, set to complete in fall 2027.

UDOT: UDOT shares 3 potential revisions to Heber Valley bypass route