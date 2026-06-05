Wasatch Parent Network honors patriotic work of student artists

Wasatch Parent Network's Amy Taylor and high school senior Kaia Ulvi discuss the Emergence Art program and its patriotic-themed contest. Launched six years ago, the contest features the work of students artists across disciplines, including drawing, painting, photography, and sculpture. Local artists judge the work is on display at the Wasatch County Library and school district offices. The theme for 2026 was America's 250th anniversary. Ulvi was recognized with an award for her piece celebrating diversity, particularly in the LGBT+ community.