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Local News Hour

Summit County Council agenda: health department facilities, Kimball Junction housing

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 9, 2026 at 11:21 AM MDT
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott
John Burdick
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KPCW
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott

Summit County Manager Shane Scott previews Wednesday's council meeting, including a review of the space allocated for the health department in Quinn's Junction. He says cost and budget considerations are being evaluated. Scott also discussed the county's purchase of 25 acres of land for $3.2 million, with plans for potential equestrian and community uses. He said the emergency services sales tax grant advisory board has recommended funding for six applicants, totaling $850,000 out of $1.4 million requested and noted that public hearings are planned related to ordinance amendments and a development agreement amendment for Six Ridge Partners.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher