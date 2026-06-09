Summit County Council agenda: health department facilities, Kimball Junction housing

Summit County Manager Shane Scott previews Wednesday's council meeting, including a review of the space allocated for the health department in Quinn's Junction. He says cost and budget considerations are being evaluated. Scott also discussed the county's purchase of 25 acres of land for $3.2 million, with plans for potential equestrian and community uses. He said the emergency services sales tax grant advisory board has recommended funding for six applicants, totaling $850,000 out of $1.4 million requested and noted that public hearings are planned related to ordinance amendments and a development agreement amendment for Six Ridge Partners.

