New Museum of Utah debuts, features state historical artifacts

Tim Glenn, director of the new Museum of Utah discuss the creation of the state's first history museum and the celebration planned for Saturday, June 17. Glenn says the museum sits on the state capitol grounds and is part of the Utah Historical Society . It includes 17,000 square feet of exhibition space, including 1,500 for rotating temporary exhibits. The museum has thematic galleries on Utah's history, culture, and art, with more than 100 fine art pieces and 950 artifacts on display. Among the notable items are a pink shirt worn by "Back to the Future III" character Marty McFly, rare Deseret currency, and drafting tools from early Utah architect Walter Ware. Educational programs and field trips are available, and a grand opening celebration Saturday will feature food trucks, performances, and a community ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Activities run through 8 p.m.

