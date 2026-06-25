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Local News Hour

Voting open to select winner of $150K from Women's Giving Fund

By Roger Goldman
Published June 25, 2026 at 10:56 AM MDT
Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and Development Manager Rebecca Blanchette
John Burdick
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KPCW
Park City Community Foundation Development Manager Rebecca Blanchette and CEO Joel Zarrow

Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and Development Manager Rebecca Blanchette discuss the three finalists for grants from the Women's Giving Fund. PC Reads, St. Mary's Catholic Church, and Summit County Clubhouse will compete for the $150,000. Each finalist will use the grant for specific programs, with voting open until July 12. They also announced the acquisition of a new resource van, thanks to the generous donor. The Dodge Ram van is equipped with a clinical space, table, and chairs. The foundation will use it to partner with local nonprofits like People's Health Clinic and PC Tots and hopes to chart 100 deployments in its first year. The foundation is also exploring a nonprofit co-working space and emphasizing the economic impact of early child care scholarships.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman