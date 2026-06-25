Voting open to select winner of $150K from Women's Giving Fund

Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and Development Manager Rebecca Blanchette discuss the three finalists for grants from the Women's Giving Fund. PC Reads, St. Mary's Catholic Church, and Summit County Clubhouse will compete for the $150,000. Each finalist will use the grant for specific programs, with voting open until July 12. They also announced the acquisition of a new resource van, thanks to the generous donor. The Dodge Ram van is equipped with a clinical space, table, and chairs. The foundation will use it to partner with local nonprofits like People's Health Clinic and PC Tots and hopes to chart 100 deployments in its first year. The foundation is also exploring a nonprofit co-working space and emphasizing the economic impact of early child care scholarships.